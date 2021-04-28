Anthony Mackie Says Captain America Figure "Looks More Like Jamie Foxx"

Actor Anthony Mackie is wowing fans as the newest Captain America from the Marvel franchise and recently reacted to his new action figure.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (April 26) Colbert showed Mackie his action figure for the first time for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As the talk show host unpackaged the box of the action figure, Mackie was excited to see the new figure, but when the camera zoomed in for the actor to get a better look, his reaction was priceless.

“From this distance, it looks more like Jamie Foxx than me,” Mackie said laughing.

He, however, did share that he is happy with the action figure and that it made him feel good.

“That’s dope,” he continued. “Yeah, that’s amazing. I hadn’t seen it yet.”

Marvel Studios announced on April 27th that Mackie would star in the new Captain America.