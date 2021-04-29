‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Died from Heart Disease According To Autopsy Reports

The cause of death for Friday actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who died suddenly in his California home last year, was released.

According to autopsy reports obtained by TMZ, Lister died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease commonly known as heart disease.

At the time of his death, the L.A. County Medical Examiner said the 62-year-old actor had COVID-19, but that is not what caused his death.

TMZ reported that the L.A. County Medical Examiner said a nasal swab came back positive for COVID-19 and noted that Lister had fluid in his chest when he died. Additionally, he had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs, and coronary artery disease.

Lister’s manager, Cindy Cowan, recalled he had been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to his death and was having difficulty breathing during a virtual chat days before he passed on Dec. 10.

Lister was known for his role as the neighborhood bully Deebo in the classic 1995 film Friday and the 2000 sequel, Next Friday. He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, The Fifth Element, and appeared in The Dark Knight.