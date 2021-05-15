ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ To End With Season 8

Black-ish is reportedly coming to an end.

The ABC comedy, which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, will end with its eighth season. Show creator Kenya Barris confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday (May 14).

“#BLACKISH ANNOUNCEMENT!!! -To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” he wrote. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

RELATED: ‘Blackish’ Season 7 Returns To Address The Election, COVID-19 And Everything In Between

Additionally, Barris said the show “changed my life in so many ways” and that the show allowed him to “change not just the narrative of Black Families” as well as “Family, Culture, and the World in general.”