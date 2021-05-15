Vanessa Bryant And Daughters Are All Smiles At Kobe’s Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Vanessa Bryant and her youngest daughters went to visit Kobe’s exhibit at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday (May 14).

Through pictures posted by Vanessa on her Instagram account, the 22-month and four-year-old are seen with huge smiles on their faces as they viewed iconic images and memorabilia from their father’s NBA career.

On Saturday, Kobe is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. He will also receive his own stand-alone tribute called Kobe: A Basketball Life which Vanessa and her three children visited.

The 600-foot display, which was co-designed by Vanessa, features incredible memorabilia, including a piece of the Lower Merion High School basketball court, the shoes from his 81-point game, game-worn jerseys, and a video screen showing his Oscar-winning short film, Dear Basketball.

The Bryant trio received a personal tour of the exhibit on Friday afternoon. Vanessa also posted a snap alongside Kobe, saying, “Love you always.”

The NBA Hall of Fame weekend was originally scheduled for last August, however it was delayed until this month.

NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and 10-time WNBA All-Star/four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings were also selected for the induction.

"The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19. We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today."

See all of Vanessa Bryant’s pictures and video below.