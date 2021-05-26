Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dead At 74

Two-time Tony-nominated actor, Samuel E. Wright, who loaned his Trinidadian-accented voice to the Sebastian the Crab character in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid, has died.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the 74-year-old died on Monday (May 24) at his Walden, New York home. His daughter Dee Kelly told the outlet he had battled prostate cancer for three years.

"My beautiful, strong, loving daddy is off to his next adventure," Kelly wrote in a tribute on Facebook, CBS News reports. "My heart has so much to say but I'm still processing the fact that the light that was and is my daddy will not be able to physically be here with me."

She added, “Please continue to wrap us in love and please, please keep talking about my daddy. Speak his name today, tell his stories, make someone smile by sharing something you learned from him. That is what he would want. Today we celebrate Samuel E Wright, my daddy."

RELATED: Rest In Power: Legendary Comedian Paul Mooney Dead At 79