Kevin Hart Claps Back At Bill Maher Over His Criticism Of White Privilege Comments

Over the weekend, Bill Maher became the latest to attack the idea of white privilege during his “New Rule” segment on his HBO show Real Time.
Part of Maher’s rant specifically targeted Kevin Hart, who, during an interview with the New York Times, said in regards to police brutality, “You’re witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.”
“This is one of the big problems with wokeness, that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or chime with the facts or ever be challenged, lest the challenge itself be conflated with racism,” Maher said during the segment.
He added: “But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked, and the KKK went unchallenged? Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and The Willie Mays still couldn’t stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?”
If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have #Progressophobia and you should adjust your mask because its covering your eyes. #BY pic.twitter.com/qFUFwO3eNJ— Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 12, 2021
Taking to his Twitter account, Hart responded to Maher’s criticism, and doubled down on his comments about white supremacy.
“The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous…To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am…,” he wrote.
He added in another tweet: “When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense. For example ‘The storming of the capital’ ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot….” In another post, he added, “I am speaking on Karen’s that now feel like they can say and do whatever they want without any consequences…. to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day.”
"So if you choose to highlight a quote of mine please try and understand the why behind it. Once again....I’m not a political figure and I have no desire to be one....When I’m asked a question I’m going to give a answer based on what I think and feel. Good day," he continued. "Lastly..... message to all. An opinion is just that....it’s an “Opinion”....everyone is entitled to have one. If you disagree that’s fine....Now go have a great Sunday ....Live love & laugh," he concluded.
See Kevin Hart’s full series of comments in reply to Bill Maher below.
