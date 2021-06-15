Kevin Hart Claps Back At Bill Maher Over His Criticism Of White Privilege Comments

Over the weekend, Bill Maher became the latest to attack the idea of white privilege during his “New Rule” segment on his HBO show Real Time.

Part of Maher’s rant specifically targeted Kevin Hart, who, during an interview with the New York Times, said in regards to police brutality, “You’re witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.”

“This is one of the big problems with wokeness, that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or chime with the facts or ever be challenged, lest the challenge itself be conflated with racism,” Maher said during the segment.

He added: “But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked, and the KKK went unchallenged? Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and The Willie Mays still couldn’t stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?”