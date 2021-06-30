Judge Responds After Lamar Odom Continues To Skip Out On Back Child Support Appears At Boxing Match

After former NBA player Lamar Odom participated in a celebrity boxing match in early June, a Manhattan Judge is sharing his thoughts on the athlete failing to pay his child support payments.

According to Page Six, the participation in the boxing match resulted in a $40,000 paycheck.

“If Mr. Odom is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he’s certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as set forth in the settlement agreement,” said Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper during a video hearing — which the 41-year-old failed to attend.

In May, Odom was sued by one of his exes, Liza Morales, who alleged that the father of their two adult children has not been paying child support and owes her over $91,000 through July. According to Morales, Odom has not honored their 2015 settlement agreement over their children since June 2020.

Morales’ lawyer, Abraham Borenstein, also shared that Odom had fallen behind on rent payments equaling nearly $83,000 for a Lower Manhattan apartment where she lives with their kids. The landlord of the unit has started an eviction case against her, Borenstein reports.

According to Morales’ suit, Odom also owes nearly $24,000 for college related fees for their children and that he emptied bank accounts that held more than $68,000 that was set aside for college tuition.

“There is an enormous amount of money involved and Ms. Morales is being unfairly prejudiced by the failure [of Odom] to comply with the agreement,” said Borenstein.

Following Odom’s failure to appear in court to defend the claims made against him, Judge Cooper granted a default judgement against him for all the money he owes Morales, Page Six notes.

“If Mr. Odom received money from his celebrity match, I’m sure you’d want to get a judgement so you can take action as soon as possible,” Cooper said