Nick Cannon Says He’s Having So Many Kids ‘On Purpose’

On July 3, Nick Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen with model Alyssa Scott. The child, born on June 23, is his seventh, with four of his children to be born within one year. While some have been making jokes about Cannon’s rambunctious fertility, he’s making it clear that his brood is not by accident.

The 40-year-old said on his Power 106 radio show on July 7, while talking to Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls, “I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident.”

In addition, he pointed out there were “a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t.”



RELATED: BET BUZZ: Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins



Last month, the Wild ‘N Out host announced he was expecting twin sons (Zion and Zillion) with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

His other twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has another son and daughter, named Golden and Powerful, with Brittany Bell. The three children born this year made Cannon the father of seven.

