Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal Gets Expanded

Shonda Rhimes and Netflix are growing their relationship together.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the mega-producer’s deal with the streaming company is both extending and expanding as Rhimes’ company Shondaland will soon produce feature films, virtual reality and gaming content in addition to the numerous series she’s already working on for Netflix.

Currently, Shondaland Media has a branding and merchandising deal with Netflix. The expanded pact will also include live events and experiences, which has already been a growing part of Rhimes’ business.

“When Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown,” Rhimes said in a statement, according to THR. “Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once.”

A showrunner-turned-mogul, Rhimes debuted her first scripted series, Bridgerton, this past December and it quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever. The show was renewed for multiple seasons by Netflix as it announced it’d launch a spinoff, focused on the character Queen Charlotte.

Coming up, Rhimes will debut the limited series Inventing Anna, centered on con artist Anna Sorokin, which is the first project Rhimes has created, written and run since Scandal. Rhimes’ first creation, Grey’s Anatomy, is among the most watched acquired titles on Netflix.

“Shonda makes shows that get the world talking, and we’ve seen the power of her creative vision to translate in any language,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s recently upped head of global TV, according to THR. “Shonda’s a brilliant businesswoman and a terrific partner and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with her for years to come,”

Additionally, As part of the new deal, Netflix will invest in financial and technical infrastructure to support Rhimes’ mission to create diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs to promote traditionally underrepresented groups in the industry, both in the United States and United Kingdom.