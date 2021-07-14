Phylicia Rashad Nominated For 6th Emmy

With Emmy nominations rolling out, veteran actress Phylicia Rashad was nominated for her sixth award for her role as Carol Clarke on the NBC show This Is Us. This is the third consecutive Emmy nom Rashad has received in the Best Drama Guest Actress category, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday (July 13).

The news comes in the midst of her controversial tweet about comedian Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

BET previously reported that The Cosby Show actress posted a now-deleted Tweet soon after news broke that Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned. “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” it read.

Rashad posted another Tweet three hours after the first, expressing support for survivors. “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing,” she said.

Rashad starred opposite of Cosby on The Cosby Show, which earned her two Emmy nominations in the 1980s.

Black contributions were also recognized this year in several categories, including Stacey Abrams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lovecraft Country, Underground Railroad. See the list of the nominees here.