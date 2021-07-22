Trending:

Malcolm X’s Daughter Producing Series On Her Father’s Life

NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 21 : Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz attends a ceremony marking the 54th death anniversary of Malcolm X at The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center in New York, United States on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Malcolm X’s Daughter Producing Series On Her Father’s Life

The show is based on Ilyasah Shabazz’s books.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 22, 2021 / 01:38 PM

Written by BET Staff

The story of Malcolm X is coming to the small screen as a series.  

According to Variety, Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, is producing a series based on her books X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X. The production is with  Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar and will be executive produced by Shabazz along with State Street Pictures’ Bob Tietel, George Tillman and 3 Arts Entertainment.

It’s not yet announced where the series will air or stream.

Malcolm X’s life was also depicted in the 1992 biopic, which was directed by Spike Lee and starred Denzel Washington.

RELATED: North Carolina Police Raid Black Woman's Home After White Neighbor Complained About Her Playing Malcolm X Speeches

Born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm X converted to Islam while serving time in prison. After being paroled in 1952, X went on to become the most recognizable advocate for the Nation of Islam, a sect of Islam that promoted Black self-determination. He broke from the Nation of Islam in 1964 after a rift with leader Elijah Muhammad. He later founded the more inclusive Organization of African Unity.

Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965 at Harlem's Audubon Ballroom.

(Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs