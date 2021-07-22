Malcolm X’s Daughter Producing Series On Her Father’s Life

The story of Malcolm X is coming to the small screen as a series.

According to Variety, Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, is producing a series based on her books X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X. The production is with Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar and will be executive produced by Shabazz along with State Street Pictures’ Bob Tietel, George Tillman and 3 Arts Entertainment.



It’s not yet announced where the series will air or stream.

Malcolm X’s life was also depicted in the 1992 biopic, which was directed by Spike Lee and starred Denzel Washington.

Born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm X converted to Islam while serving time in prison. After being paroled in 1952, X went on to become the most recognizable advocate for the Nation of Islam, a sect of Islam that promoted Black self-determination. He broke from the Nation of Islam in 1964 after a rift with leader Elijah Muhammad. He later founded the more inclusive Organization of African Unity.



Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965 at Harlem's Audubon Ballroom.