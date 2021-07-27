Normani Talks Working on “Wild Side” While Mother Battles Breast Cancer

Normani's latest hit song, "Wild Side" with Cardi B, shook the internet following its release. The accompanying music video paid homage to the late R&B singer Aaliyah and intertwined captivating visuals and hard-hitting choreography.

During an interview with Power 106, the 25-year-old revealed how it is to work on new music while a loved one is ill. Her mother, Andrea Hamilton, is currently battling breast cancer for the second time, BET previously reported.

In Oct. 2020, Hamilton shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned after 19 years.

“This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Normani told Power 106. “For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest. Even just being on FaceTime with her as she's going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”

The "Checklist" singer explained how her mother's motivating words helped her.

“She's like, 'Baby, I'm gonna be fine. What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself,'” Normani shared. “'I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.' She was just like, 'I'm gonna be fine.' Anything that my mom says, to be completely honest, I believe.”

Normani has been a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society for the last several years.