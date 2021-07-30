Jurnee Smollett, 'Queen Sugar' And More Win Big At The African American Film Critics Association TV Honors

The winners for the third annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors were announced and Black excellence was on full display.

According to The Wrap, HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Amazon’s The Underground Railroad were big winners. Lovecraft Country stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors were honored with the top acting prizes. The Underground Railroad won for Best Limited Series and Best Director category for Barry Jenkins.

OWN’s Queen Sugar was celebrated with the prestigious Impact Award.

Additionally, Queen Latifah's CBS show The Equalizer was celebrated with Best New Show.

AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson in a statement, “We are most hopeful that the vast array of offerings this year point to a permanent shift in the quality and depth of storytelling capturing the Black experience on television. It’s a robust slate that we believe is reflective of a new normal regarding diversity and inclusion for TV.”

On Aug. 21, the awards will be given at a private ceremony hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. The event will take place outdoors at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey and only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to attend.

See the full list of winners below:

• Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country, HBO

• Best Actor: Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country, HBO

• Best Drama: Queen Sugar, OWN

• Best Comedy: A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

• Best New Show: The Equalizer, CBS

• Best Limited Series: The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

• Best Docuseries: Exterminate All the Brutes, HBO and High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, Netflix

• Best Writing: Queen Sugar, OWN

• Best Director: Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

• Best Movie: Sylvie’s Love, Amazon Prime Video