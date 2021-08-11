Halle Berry Says She Broke Her Ribs Filming MMA Movie

There is no need for a stunt double for Halle Berry! In her upcoming Netflix film Bruised, the Oscar-winning actress shared that she suffered a significant injury while filming.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry shared that she broke two ribs on the very first day while filming the movie portraying MMA fighter Jackie Justice.

“I told the director about it, they told the insurance [company]. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal,” Berry said. “Because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home.’”

The stunt coordinator for the film, Eric Brown, explained that the Hollywood star’s injury was huge.

“[It was] kind of a crazy injury,” Brown said. “But that was just her intensity … Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

In 2019, Berry fractured three ribs while filming John Wick 3.

Making her directorial debut on her first feature film, the X-Men actress revealed her take on working both in front of the camera and behind the scenes as well.

“I thought it was largely enough for one person to do, to take on this challenge of fighting and learning all these martial arts and playing that role,” Berry said, speaking to being both an actor and a director on set. “So I didn’t think I would be directing myself in my debut, ever … Initially, I think it did sound crazy to everybody.”

Bruised premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24.