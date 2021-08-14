Awkward Moment From Kevin Hart’s Interview With Don Cheadle Is Going Viral

Kevin Hart and his new series Hart to Heart is giving people access to emotional and candid conversations. And it got super real on this week’s episode of the Peacock series.

During an exchange about age, guest Don Cheadle revealed his age to Hart, to which the actor responded by revealing he’s 56 years old. But it was Hart’s reaction that has the moment going viral on social media: the Think Like A Man star responded with a loud “Damn!” that left Cheadle with an unamused look on his face.

Hart apologized, but it didn’t seem to make much of a difference: