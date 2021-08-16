Marlon Wayans Says ‘White Chicks’ Sequel Is 'Necessary’

Marlon Wayans is starring in the Aretha Franklin biopic as Ted White, the Queen of Soul’s first husband. In a recent interview, Wayans opened up about the movie, which has been a huge success at the box office, and the highly anticipated sequel to 2004’s White Chicks.

According to Variety, Wayans gave huge praise to Liesl Tommy, the director of Aretha. He reflected on when he first saw the production office, “As soon as I walked into the production office and I saw all the research that Liesl had done from the costumes to the hair to the makeup to the set designs, I was walking through Liesl Tommy’s head. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m in!’”

He was also blown away by Jennifer Hudson's performance as the soul icon, saying, "She worked 10 times harder than everybody on that set."

As for White Chicks 2, the 49-year-old is more ready than ever, "I think 'White Chicks 2' is necessary. I think we've tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don't think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. The brothers have plenty of story ideas for a sequel, and the world just keeps giving us more. White Chicks' is writing itself."

The 2004 comedy, which grossed over $113 million at the box office, starred brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans, whose characters went undercover as white women to solve a crime. Keenan Ivory Wayans directed the film.