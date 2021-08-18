Trending:

Eminem To Cameo In New 50 Cent Drama As Detroit Former Drug Informant ‘White Boy Rick’

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Eminem and 50 Cent attend the "Southpaw" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Eminem To Cameo In New 50 Cent Drama As Detroit Former Drug Informant ‘White Boy Rick’

The series will be set in the Motor City during the 1980s.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 18, 2021 / 12:37 PM

Written by BET Staff

Eminem has barely acted since his breakout role in 2002’s 8 Mile. However, he is jumping to the small screen for 50 Cent’s Starz drama Black Mafia Family.

According to The Wrap, Eminem will play infamous Detroit FBI informant Rick Wershe Jr., who became known in the streets as “White Boy Rick” during his years of involvement in the drug trade. 

50 Cent said in a statement, “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

The “Stan” rapper guest stars in the seventh episode in the series, which 50 Cent directs. In a tweet, he talks about how Eminem, 48, is transformed back to a teenager using the same techniques used to de-age Robert DeNiro in 2019’s “The Irishman.”

​​

Starz describes the new series as “a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.” 

The show is inspired by two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who were an influential crime family in 1980s Detroit. The BMF established a nationwide cocaine ring with links to Mexican drug cartels.

Wershe, who Eminem plays, was an informant to the FBI beginning at age 14, but spent more than 30 years in prison on a drug conviction. He was released in July 2020.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs