Eminem To Cameo In New 50 Cent Drama As Detroit Former Drug Informant ‘White Boy Rick’

Eminem has barely acted since his breakout role in 2002’s 8 Mile. However, he is jumping to the small screen for 50 Cent’s Starz drama Black Mafia Family.

According to The Wrap, Eminem will play infamous Detroit FBI informant Rick Wershe Jr., who became known in the streets as “White Boy Rick” during his years of involvement in the drug trade.

50 Cent said in a statement, “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”



The “Stan” rapper guest stars in the seventh episode in the series, which 50 Cent directs. In a tweet, he talks about how Eminem, 48, is transformed back to a teenager using the same techniques used to de-age Robert DeNiro in 2019’s “The Irishman.”