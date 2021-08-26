Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Filming ‘Black Panther’ Stunt

Letitia Wright has reportedly been hospitalized after an accident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Variety, the actress is expected to be released soon and is receiving care.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'” a spokesperson told the news outlet on Wednesday (August 25).

RELATED: Letitia Wright Talks Fear Of Heartbreak And Explains Why Her 'Black Panther' Fame Keeps Her Off Dating Apps

It isn’t immediately clear what exactly happened, however multiple outlets confirmed the accident involved a stunt rig and Wright suffered only minor injuries.

Variety reports the 27-year-old was filming in Boston during an overnight shoot when the accident occured. Most of the film’s production had been taking place in Atlanta.

The accident involving Wright is not expected to impact the movie’s shooting, Page Six reports as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to be released July 8, 2022.

Letitia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.