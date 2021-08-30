Rick James' Daughter Wants Terrence Howard To Play Him In A Biopic

The Showtime documentary B*tchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James airs this Friday. The film gives viewers an indepth look at the good, bad and ugly of the legendary Rick James and is certainly paving the way for a biopic. Ty James, Rick James’ daughter, already has someone in mind to play her legendary father.

In an interview on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show, Ty revealed a biopic will happen, “You're going see it being a movie.”

As for who could play her dad, Ty has someone in mind, “I love Terrence [Howard]. He looks like my dad's family. He exudes that and I just think that he's great.”

However, she also hinted she is open to others, “Now, that’s not to say that's the end of the story... it's going to be interesting — guaranteed.”

Back in 2015, Howard performed James’ “Brick House” for Lip Sync Battle.

In December, there were reports of a Rick James biopic series but there was no lead attached.

Watch a clip of the Ty James interview below: