Cardi B’s Million-Dollar Atlanta Mansion Flooded By Hurricane Ida

Rapper Cardi B has revealed that her $5.5 million Atlanta property flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Georgia.

The “WAP” rapper took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Sept. 1) to show her fans that her floors in her home were covered in water, “Storm is no joke,” she captioned the post, Page Six reports.

“This is so f**king wack,” she says before making her way to her bathroom which was also flooded with water. Cardi and her husband Offset purchased the five-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the Sandy Springs suburb of Atlanta in 2019.

“Oh, my God, it’s starting to sink,” she said before captioning another IG story post, “This storm ain’t no hoe.”

RELATED: Cardi B’s Nail Artist Predicts The Manicure Trends We’ll See At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday (Aug. 29) in Louisiana as a Category 4 Hurricane with 145 mph winds. Additionally, over 1 million people lost power. However, it was eventually downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm's aftermath has continued to affect surrounding areas and eventually made its way to New York City and parts of New Jersey on Sept. 1, forcing NYC to go into a state of emergency due to flash flooding, New York Post writes.