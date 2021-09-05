Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Share What Finally Convinced Them To Start Dating

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about their relationship Friday (Sep. 3) in a video for Woods’ Instagram series “Regular-ish.”
The couple discussed how their relationship started and what kept them “strong through hard times.” One of the keys to success was being friends before starting their romance.
"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends," Towns explained. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."
Their friendship developed into a romance at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when Woods stood by him after the deadly virus claimed the life of his mother, Jacqueline Towns, and other family members.
The 25-year-old NBA star said the pandemic “forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more, and we chose the latter."
Before going public with their dating status, Woods would shut down rumors of their budding romance by saying that Towns was a “brother” to her.
"That sounds disgusting now, I know," the model, 23, said.
The happy couple eventually went public about their relationship in September 2020.
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coin Cloud)
