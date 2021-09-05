Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Share What Finally Convinced Them To Start Dating

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about their relationship Friday (Sep. 3) in a video for Woods’ Instagram series “Regular-ish.”

The couple discussed how their relationship started and what kept them “strong through hard times.” One of the keys to success was being friends before starting their romance.

"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends," Towns explained. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."