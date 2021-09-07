WATCH: Janet Jackson Shares Teaser Trailer For New Documentary

Janet Jackson is sharing details of her life in an upcoming documentary.

The 55-year-old entertainer revealed the first teaser trailer on Monday (Sept. 6), titled JANET. Airing on Lifetime and A&E, the two-part documentary, will air over two nights in Jan. 2022, just in time for the 40th anniversary of her debut album Janet Jackson.

“Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u,” she captioned an Instagram post with the trailer.