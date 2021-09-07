Watch: Michael K. Williams' Nephew Speaks Out On The Passing Of His Uncle

Acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on the afternoon of Sept. 6 at 54 years old. Arvance Williams, one of his nephews, spoke out outside of his uncle’s Brooklyn apartment building.

Arvance told the New York Post, “It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking. I still can’t wrap my head around it… I was just with him. I just bought him some fabric so he can go to the Emmys, to put under his blazer.”

He continued, “He just got nominated for an Emmy, and he was going to LA, so he was real excited about that.”



Williams received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.



RELATED: 'The Wire’ Cast Reunites At ABFF Honors

“You guys know him as the actor, we know him as Uncle Mike. We love him.”



Arvance also explained how his uncle was so different from the roles he played, “My uncle was such a sweet person. A lot of the characters he played as mean and gangster — it was a joke, because he was totally not that way. I’m like, ‘This guy is a really good actor.’ Because if you knew Mike, he was a sweetheart. … A very gentle, gentle person. And I just look at some of the stuff he doing and I would just laugh ‘cuz that’s totally not him.’’



Arvance revealed that another cousin named Donovan found Michael K. Williams’ body.

The Flatbush native was famous for his roles as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

See the Arvance Williams interview below: