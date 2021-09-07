‘Power’ Star Rotimi Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee

Rotimi is going to be a father for the first time.

Via a PEOPLE photoshoot, the Power star revealed he’s expecting his first child with fiancée Vanessa Mdee.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to PEOPLE. “We love it.”

Additionally, Rotimi took to his Instagram account and celebrated becoming a future boy dad.

“My greatest gift has been you,” Rotimi captioned a photo of him hugging his MTV host partner, who is visibly pregnant. “You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have!”

Rotimi became engaged to Mdee on New Year’s Eve 2020 after meeting at an Essence Festival afterparty years prior.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! We can’t wait to see pictures of the newborn.