Uzo Aduba Reveals That She Secretly Got Married Last Year

Orange Is the New Black and Miss Virginia actress, Uzo Abuda, dropped a bombshell on her fans! The 40-year-old announced that she is married and secretly tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

Sharing the news on her Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 12), adorably quoting the rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” —When Harry Met Sally, she opened up the caption of her post from her wedding day.

RELATED: Uzo Aduba On ‘Miss Virginia’ And How A Single Mother Fought A Failing School System

Adding, “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me.”