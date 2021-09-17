Bobby Brown Gives Side-Eye To Rumored 'The Bodyguard' Remake

A new version of The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston in 1992, will be coming to the big screen and one person is not supportive - Whitney Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown.

A TMZ reporter asked Bobby Brown if he thought a remake of the classic film was a bad idea and he responded with, “Yeah.”

According to Variety, Tony nominee Matthew López has been hired to write a “reimagining” of the movie at Warner Bros.

RELATED: Deborah Cox Lands Lead in The Bodyguard Musical

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, who was the writer-producer of the original, will produce. A cast has not been set but Variety reports, “Combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated.”

In the original, Whitney Houston was a high-strung singing diva and Kevin Costner played the role of her bodyguard.