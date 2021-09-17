Trending:

Bobby Brown Gives Side-Eye To Rumored 'The Bodyguard' Remake

attends the 2017 BET Upfront NY at PlayStation Theater on April 27, 2017 in New York City.

Bobby Brown Gives Side-Eye To Rumored 'The Bodyguard' Remake

The 1992 original starred Whitney Houston.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 / 12:44 PM

Written by BET Staff

A new version of The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston in 1992, will be coming to the big screen and one person is not supportive - Whitney Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown

A TMZ reporter asked Bobby Brown if he thought a remake of the classic film was a bad idea and he responded with, “Yeah.”

According to Variety, Tony nominee Matthew López has been hired to write a “reimagining” of the movie at Warner Bros.

RELATED: Deborah Cox Lands Lead in The Bodyguard Musical

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, who was the writer-producer of the original, will produce. A cast has not been set but Variety reports, “Combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated.”

In the original, Whitney Houston was a high-strung singing diva and Kevin Costner played the role of her bodyguard.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs