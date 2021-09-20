‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson Dies At 55

Anthony Johnson, who appeared in films like Friday, The Players Club and Menace II Society, has died at 55 years old.

According to TMZ, his nephew told them he was found lifeless in a Los Angeles store earlier in September and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause and the date of his death is unclear.

His rep LyNea Bell told The Hollywood Reporter, “We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed.”

Johnson, a Compton, Calif., native, got his start in stand-up comedy and got his big break in show business with his role in 1990's House Party, starring with rappers Kid N' Play. He later appeared in films like Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3 and several others. But he is most known for his role as Ezal in 1995’s Friday.



Our condolences go out to his friends, family and supporters.