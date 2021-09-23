Kash Doll Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll, who just announced she’s pregnant via social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 23), the Detroit rapper posted a series of nude reveal photos.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming,” Doll captioned her post.

RELATED: Kash Doll Celebrates Her Billboard 200 Chart Debut

This will be the rapper’s first child. She hasn’t shared details about the father.

Several people in Kash Doll’s comment section provided her with well wishes while excitedly celebrating the news.

“Truly blessed! Just what you need it to start an even more fab and perfect life!” wrote Joseline Hernandez. “CONGRATULATIONS,” Coi Leray commented, accompanied by several emojis.

See Kash Doll’s pregnancy announcement post below.