Whoopi Goldberg Signs Epic Contract To Stay On ‘The View’

The View hosts may come and go but Whoopi Goldberg is staying.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she has inked a deal to remain at the chatfest for four more seasons. The financial details are not public.

RELATED: The Evolution of Whoopi Goldberg

The show, which was created by Barbara Walters, has been on air for 25 seasons and Goldberg joined in its 15th season. The current co-hosts are Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Meghan McCain left the show before the start of the new season.

No word on who will replace Meghan McCain.