Whoopi Goldberg Signs Epic Contract To Stay On ‘The View’

Her seat at the table is secure for a while.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 / 05:47 PM

Written by BET Staff

The View hosts may come and go but Whoopi Goldberg is staying.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she has inked a deal to remain at the chatfest for four more seasons. The financial details are not public.

The show, which was created by Barbara Walters, has been on air for 25 seasons and Goldberg joined in its 15th season. The current co-hosts are Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Meghan McCain left the show before the start of the new season.

No word on who will replace Meghan McCain.

