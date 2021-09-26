David Alan Grier Hilariously Shouts Out Audra McDonald During Tony's Acceptance Speech

The 74th Annual Tony Awards kicked off Sunday (September 26) night with veteran stage and TV actor David Alan Grier winning a Tony for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in A Soldier’s Play.

Grier, a trained Yale School of Drama Shakespearian actor, is a three-time Tony nominee. When he took the stage to accept his first Tony, he gave a shout-out to host Audra McDonald.

“She’s got like seven of these bad boys,” the In Living Color alum joked.