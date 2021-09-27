‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producer Dream Hampton, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke And Others React To R. Kelly Verdict

After a trial that lasted over a month, R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, facing at least 20 years in prison. Reactions to the news have started pouring in with many people celebrating the verdict in the name of those who were victimized by the songwriting icon for years.
RELATED: R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial
Among those applauding the verdict are dream hampton, the author and producer who pioneered the groundbreaking docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, and Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement.
Burke reacted with an emoji and a meme:
Journalists, activists and thought leaders — many of whom have been instrumental in holding Kelly to account since allegations first surfaced about his criminal behavior — are also weighing in on the verdict:
Notably silent are many celebrities, including the ones who worked with Kelly despite whispers and allegations of his criminal misconduct. Hopefully today's guilty verdict will embolden more people to speak out in defense of his victims and take a stand against sexual abuse of all kinds.
(Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)
COMMENTS