‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producer Dream Hampton, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke And Others React To R. Kelly Verdict

After a trial that lasted over a month, R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, facing at least 20 years in prison. Reactions to the news have started pouring in with many people celebrating the verdict in the name of those who were victimized by the songwriting icon for years.

Among those applauding the verdict are dream hampton, the author and producer who pioneered the groundbreaking docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, and Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement.