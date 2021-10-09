Trending:

Dear White People Producer Draws Backlash After Dave Chappelle Comments

Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. - This years' award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dear White People Producer Draws Backlash After Dave Chappelle Comments

Jaclyn Moore quit the Netflix show in protest.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 9, 2021 / 07:59 PM

Written by BET Staff

Dave Chappelle's recent comedy special for Netflix has drawn plenty of backlash over jokes about LGBTQ people, particularly transgender folks. In an unexpected twist, the backlash is now drawing backlash of its own.

Jaclyn Moore — a trans woman and lead producer of another Netflix series, Dear White People — made waves on Twitter the day after Chappelle's special was dropped on the platform by announcing she would be boycotting the platform in protest of Netflix's support of Chappelle. But Moore almost immediately sparked outrage once people discovered she's white.

"Taps a microphone. After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content," Moore posted on Instagram, alongside screenshots of her tweets calling out Chappelle and Netflix for being anti-trans:

While many celebrated Moore's decision to take a stand, others are pointing out the irony of a white person showrunning a Black show and then protesting a Black comedian:

Seemingly in response to the outrage that Dear White People was led by a white creative, Moore tweeted again, clarifying her role on the series. "I was hired to write on Dear White People by Justin Simien before season one. After season 3 I was promoted by Justin to run the show with him for season 4. I was the show's only white writer," she wrote.

Netflix canceled Dear White People one year ago, announcing that its fifth season would be the last. Season five of the series premiered on September 22.

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs