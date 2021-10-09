Dear White People Producer Draws Backlash After Dave Chappelle Comments

Dave Chappelle's recent comedy special for Netflix has drawn plenty of backlash over jokes about LGBTQ people, particularly transgender folks. In an unexpected twist, the backlash is now drawing backlash of its own.

Jaclyn Moore — a trans woman and lead producer of another Netflix series, Dear White People — made waves on Twitter the day after Chappelle's special was dropped on the platform by announcing she would be boycotting the platform in protest of Netflix's support of Chappelle. But Moore almost immediately sparked outrage once people discovered she's white.

"Taps a microphone. After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content," Moore posted on Instagram, alongside screenshots of her tweets calling out Chappelle and Netflix for being anti-trans: