Dear White People Producer Draws Backlash After Dave Chappelle Comments

Dave Chappelle's recent comedy special for Netflix has drawn plenty of backlash over jokes about LGBTQ people, particularly transgender folks. In an unexpected twist, the backlash is now drawing backlash of its own.
Jaclyn Moore — a trans woman and lead producer of another Netflix series, Dear White People — made waves on Twitter the day after Chappelle's special was dropped on the platform by announcing she would be boycotting the platform in protest of Netflix's support of Chappelle. But Moore almost immediately sparked outrage once people discovered she's white.
"Taps a microphone. After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content," Moore posted on Instagram, alongside screenshots of her tweets calling out Chappelle and Netflix for being anti-trans:
While many celebrated Moore's decision to take a stand, others are pointing out the irony of a white person showrunning a Black show and then protesting a Black comedian:
The showrunner of Dear White People is white (a show that explores the overdue + necessary changes and struggles Black people have in an integrated society with whites and their supremacy) and wants to cancel Dave Chapelle? SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! pic.twitter.com/zQdPz9pGbx— thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) October 8, 2021
So, Netflix canceled "dear white people" and the creator drops Netflix because of Dave Chapelle? pic.twitter.com/dz7yL745Bj— lib&smoke (@LibSmoke) October 8, 2021
I'm so happy that the trans woman who is behind "Dear White People" tried to virtue signal against Dave Chapelle, and now people are finding out this person is white. Talk about backfiring. lol— Adam Goldman (@18kGoldman) October 8, 2021
Dave Chapelle is ass and transphobic *AND* it’s disappointing but not shocking that ‘Dear White People’ has a white showrunner *AND* a lot of your fave shows on Black life have white show runners/mostly white writing rooms— Gloria Oladipo (@gaoladipo) October 8, 2021
Dear White People was written by a white person. I'm am just lost. Dave Chapelle was calling out the racism of white LGBTQ people. Netflix don't strip it. pic.twitter.com/4CdlwRFi9w— Gavin M. (@GavinM20757503) October 8, 2021
This Dear White People vs Dave Chapelle disclosure is SENDING me. pic.twitter.com/KCK5nUgzel— Torchè Brown (@let_josh_tellit) October 8, 2021
Dear White People having a white woman as a showrunner shouldn’t have happened & deserves valid critique.— Get her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) October 8, 2021
Her wanting to boycott Dave Chapelle for his continued transphobic/homophobic jokes is also valid & he deserves critique.
Two things can be true at once.
Seemingly in response to the outrage that Dear White People was led by a white creative, Moore tweeted again, clarifying her role on the series. "I was hired to write on Dear White People by Justin Simien before season one. After season 3 I was promoted by Justin to run the show with him for season 4. I was the show's only white writer," she wrote.
I was hired to write on Dear White People by Justin Simien before season one. After season 3 I was promoted by Justin to run the show with him for season 4. I was the show's only white writer.— Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) October 8, 2021
Netflix canceled Dear White People one year ago, announcing that its fifth season would be the last. Season five of the series premiered on September 22.
Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
