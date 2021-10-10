‘OZ’ Star Granville Adams Dead At Age 58

HBO’s OZ star Granville Adams , 58, has died. The actor who played the character Zahir Arif on the hit series was battling cancer.

Fontana and OZ actor Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cancer treatment costs since Adams’ was not able to work.

“Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay,” they wrote. “ In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550. We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease.”

In December 2020, Adams announced he had cancer in an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed and posted this defiant message, “F**K CANCER.”