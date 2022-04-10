BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
E 1 • 10/04/2022
Hosted by Fat Joe, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates the hottest stars in the rap game, features Trina as the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient, honors 30 years of Loud Records and more.
40:26
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Rap City '22
BET begins Hip Hop Awards Night with a new edition of Rap City featuring guest interviews and the LEGENDARY BOOTH. Hosted by Big Tigger.
10/04/2022
1:40:24
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
10/04/2022
