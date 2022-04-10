BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

E 1 • 10/04/2022

Hosted by Fat Joe, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates the hottest stars in the rap game, features Trina as the I Am Hip Hop Award recipient, honors 30 years of Loud Records and more.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Rap City '22

BET begins Hip Hop Awards Night with a new edition of Rap City featuring guest interviews and the LEGENDARY BOOTH. Hosted by Big Tigger.
10/04/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

10/04/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Hip Hop Awards Edition

DJ Cassidy keeps it funky at his post-show after-party as he spins throwback jams and passes the mic to Method Man, Ice Cube, Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and more.
10/04/2022
