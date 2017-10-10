Cardi B Breaks Lauryn Hill’s Record For The Longest-Running No. 1 By A Female Rapper

Following the ascension of her smash hit "Bodak Yellow" to the top of the Billboard charts, the burgeoning talent has made history yet again with the club banger.

It's been a monumental year for Cardi B . From slaying red carpets and shutting down fashion week to making record-breaking history , the Bronx femcee's reign just won't let up.

According to chart data, "Bodak Yellow" has had a strong hold on the top spot for the past three weeks in a row, making it the longest running no. 1 from a solo female rapper in Hot 100 history. Cardi has now surpassed Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)," which previously held the title in 1998.

The lofty achievement also finds the rapper tying with Taylor Swift's newest single "Look What You Made Me Do" as the longest running single by a female artist on to earn the top spot for 2017. But, Cardi could easily surpass Taylor if her hit record remains afloat the top of the charts.

Since its summer debut, "Bodak Yellow" has already reached platinum status as well as earned the rapper a multitude of awards, including a BET Hip Hop Award. Upon learning of the news, Cardi took to Instagram to revel in her success.

Take a look at Cardi B's message to her fans below.