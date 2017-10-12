Future Proves His Worth In Gold With Record-Breaking Achievement

However, there has only been one lyricist to dominate 2017 in a distinctive way: Future .

Over the course of this year, hip-hop heads have been gifted with a handful of noteworthy projects. From Jay- Z 's magnum opus 4:44 to Kendrick Lamar 's riveting DAMN. , there have been many watershed moments to be had by some of the most admired emcees in the rap game.

According to the RIAA, the "Mask Off" rapper has earned not one but two certifications for his respective works HNDRXX and FUTURE, which were released at the top of the year. The accomplishment is a rare feat, making the Atlanta trapstar the only artist to certify two 2017 album releases.

Back in August, Future's self-titled project was certified platinum by the RIAA due in large part to a bevy of hit singles, including "Groovy" and "Draco." More recently, HNDRXX has accomplished a similar feat in being deemed gold after moving sales plus streaming equivalent to 500,000 units.

Take a look at the official announcement from the RIAA below.