Vince Staples Has Some Strong Opinions About Eminem's Hip Hop Awards Freestyle

This seemed to be the case as Vince Staples was quoted labeling Em's rhyme "trash," before taking to Twitter to clarify exactly what he meant after claiming the tone his words was slightly misconstrued.

The social media community showered Eminem with praise following his rousing anti-Trump freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. However, with any majorly celebrated feat comes its fair share of criticism, even amongst fellow MCs.

It all started when Pitchfork ran an article boasting the headline "Vince Staples Calls Eminem's Trump Freestyle 'Trash,'" with the "Big Fish" rapper being specifically quoted from his appearance at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art for the music publication's In Sight Out series.

Further critiquing the performance, he added that if he were to deliver the same lines the "Mockingbird" rapper was praised for, he would not have gotten the same applause.

"If I said, 'This is for Colin/Ball up a fist/And keep it balled up/Like Donald the b***h,' they wold be like, 'Get this n***a out of here.'"

He didn't hate the entire set, though. He explained that his "favorite thing" about Em's freestyle "is the wall of dark-skinned Black people behind him."

After Pitchfork's piece spread like wildfire, Staples took to Twitter to clear a few things up, adding that he meant no harm by his words: