Lil Jon Quietly Funded A Primary School In Ghana

Abomayaw, which was built in collaboration with education organization, Pencils of Promise, features three fully furnished classrooms, restrooms, and an office. According to local Ghana radio outlet, StarrFM Online, the school replaced a worn down building in the rural area of the Asuogyaman District. Before the school was built students were forced to attend school in sheds and were unable to continue their studies during rainy days.

Lil Jon may not be providing ad libs on your favorite hype songs anymore, but the King of Crunk has been lending his talents to make the world a better place in another facet. Lil Jon, whose legal name is Jonathan Smith, reportedly funded the construction of a primary school in Ghana to increase the educational efforts in the eastern region. In celebration of the huge accomplishment, the legendary rapper and producer shared images from the Abomayaw D.A. Kindergarten on his Instagram account on Oct. 14.

“This is the first project we’ve done together of this kind and it is amazing to see the community come out to support [it],” Lil Jon said of the building’s completion. “I just feel like I’m lost for words of how amazing it feels to give the community something like this school.” The school was also made in honor of his late mother, Carrie Smith-Williams.

Since the school’s opening, it has admitted 75 of the 200 children that live in the area, according to reports. “If you can provide appropriate environment for education it can make learning very easy for them,” he added. “I’m glad I can help facilitate that for these kids looking at where they came from. You can imagine the heat and the obstruction. Now they have a well building if it rains.”

This isn’t Lil Jon’s first dabble into philanthropic efforts. In 2011, the artist reportedly raised $80,000 to help rebuild school in his hometown of Atlanta. Keep up the great work, John.