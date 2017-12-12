Justine Skye Spreads Holiday Cheer In #DearBlackSanta PSA

Every December, tons of children craft holiday wish lists with hopes of waking up to their wishes on Christmas day. This year, two time NBA All-Star Baron Davis ’ The Black Santa Company premiered its #DearBlackSanta campaign. Created in partnership with non-profit organization, Get Schooled , the newly incepted campaigned hopes to put a spin on traditional holiday wish lists.

R&B songstress Justine Skye kicked off the #DearBlackSanta campaign with a detailed PSA sharing all of the need to know info. The UltraViolet singer encouraged young people to share what they wish they could give those around them to improve their current standing during the holidays using #DearBlackSanta and tagging @getschooled on social media.

Participants interested in finding new ways to give back can complete Get Schooled’s “Give Back” badge. Featuring eight different ways to give back to your family and community, the “Give Back” badge offers additional rewards that can be cashed in on GetSchooled.com.

Up to five lucky participants will have their wishes granted based on the need and potential impact their wishes has on their family or community. Get Schooled will also provide Black Santa merchandise to 100 of those who share their wish list. The campaign, which launched officially on December 11, will run through December 20.

Check out Justine Skye’s #DearBlackSanta PSA below and click here for more deets on the #DearBlackSanta campaign.