Joe Budden Has Some Harsh Words For Eminem’s New Single

Joe Budden doesn’t mince words when it comes to sharing his opinion on the Complex.com web series ‘Everyday Struggle.’ His thoughts on all things hip hop has propelled him into a slew of beefs with everyone from Migos to Lil Yachty . Budden’s latest commentary has Eminem stans up in arm after the rapper dissed Em’s latest single, “Untouchable.”

Before the song could even begin, Budden joked, “Throw it in rice.” “This is one of the worst songs I’ve ever heard. This is the first time in my life that I feel like the ball is being dropped on Eminem,” he said.

Offering an opinion what has contributed to what he believes is a decline in Eminem’s music, Budden added, “Can I correlate that Paul [Rosenberg] taking the Def Jam job? Probably, but somebody over there should be saying something.”

Not stopping there, Budden called out Em for using the struggles of African-Americans in “Untouchable.” “You will not use the plight of Black people to sell a fucking record and widen your profit margin. Em, I love and respect. The things I learned from him is part of the reason I retired early because if you’re at the top of rap, I don’t want that.”

Topping off his thoughts, Budden concluded, “Em is surrounded by too many musical geniuses to put this quality of music out.”