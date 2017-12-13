The Internet Is Convinced That Destiny’s Child Will Reunite For Coachella

While this year has been chock full of surprises in music, a Destiny's Child reunion in 2018 may just be the tipping point. But before you indulge in the Grammy-winning group's discography, it's worth noting that the potential of the original members reuniting isn't exactly based on any concrete evidence. However, once you've made your way through these eyebrow-raising clues, you'll likely agree that all signs seem to indicate that something is happening among the DC5.

The main tweet that appears to have provoked speculation was posted on Tuesday morning (Dec. 12) by Twitter user @DaKingKK, and it highlights four social media posts of particular interest. Captioned "THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY," the tweet highlights an image shared by Beyoncé, an Instagram story made by Michelle Williams and two posts made by original Destiny's Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. As individual posts all of them seem quite innocent, but when judged together, it's fair to say that we're ready to unearth our cringeworthy '90's fits and sing every word of "Say My Name."

THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/5RMCahlvAS — Getaway Car 🐍 (@DaKingKK) December 12, 2017

Another convincing piece of evidence for the alleged reunion is the fact that next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Destiny's Child self-titled debut album. Released in 1998, the album featured the vocal talents of Beyoncé, Roberson, Luckett and Kelly Rowland — and that would make the incorporation of the OG band members feel all the more satisfying. Granted, the album released in February and Coachella is in April. But who says their reunion has to happen on the exact anniversary of the album? The whole year works just as well for fans.

Sure, it's all speculation at this point, but that hasn't stopped DC5 fans from losing their minds on Twitter over the potential of a long overdue reunion.



See some fan reactions below.

Written by Kai Miller