The Internet Is Convinced That Destiny’s Child Will Reunite For Coachella

While this year has been chock full of surprises in music, a Destiny's Child reunion in 2018 may just be the tipping point.
But before you indulge in the Grammy-winning group's discography, it's worth noting that the potential of the original members reuniting isn't exactly based on any concrete evidence. However, once you've made your way through these eyebrow-raising clues, you'll likely agree that all signs seem to indicate that something is happening among the DC5.
The main tweet that appears to have provoked speculation was posted on Tuesday morning (Dec. 12) by Twitter user @DaKingKK, and it highlights four social media posts of particular interest. Captioned "THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY," the tweet highlights an image shared by Beyoncé, an Instagram story made by Michelle Williams and two posts made by original Destiny's Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.
As individual posts all of them seem quite innocent, but when judged together, it's fair to say that we're ready to unearth our cringeworthy '90's fits and sing every word of "Say My Name."
THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/5RMCahlvAS— Getaway Car 🐍 (@DaKingKK) December 12, 2017
Another convincing piece of evidence for the alleged reunion is the fact that next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Destiny's Child self-titled debut album. Released in 1998, the album featured the vocal talents of Beyoncé, Roberson, Luckett and Kelly Rowland — and that would make the incorporation of the OG band members feel all the more satisfying. Granted, the album released in February and Coachella is in April. But who says their reunion has to happen on the exact anniversary of the album? The whole year works just as well for fans.
Sure, it's all speculation at this point, but that hasn't stopped DC5 fans from losing their minds on Twitter over the potential of a long overdue reunion.
See some fan reactions below.
these rumors of a destiny child reunion at coachella has me shaking— mariah carey's melisma (@s3itanic) December 13, 2017
A destiny's child reunion for Coachella??? Beyoncé really trying to kill me— Parrish (@parrish1908) December 12, 2017
This Destiny's Child reunion is going to snatch every follicle of hair on my body.— black refrigerator (@mcredible3) December 13, 2017
I've been playing Destiny's Child's '8 Days of Christmas' album every day since Dec. 1st, so y'all better not talk about a DC Reunion and it not be true. pic.twitter.com/B515V3XRMZ— Erin Ashley (@ellhah) December 12, 2017
When Destiny’s Child goes on their reunion tour and performs If.....bitch I’m gonna fucking lose it.— Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) December 3, 2017
So Kelly Rowland’s album is done. Now I need deets on this Destiny’s Child reunion album. Even though Destiny Fulfilled was so perfect, I can’t see them topping that.— Eb the Celeb (@EbtheCeleb) December 1, 2017
A Destiny Child reunion! With all the members. LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly & Michelle with Beyonce. Don't play with me. pic.twitter.com/jgJp6hGn71— La La Lena 🌺 (@DaDinahsty) December 12, 2017
