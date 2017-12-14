Nelly Just Got Some Great News Concerning His Latest Legal Case

The Country Grammar artist was reportedly accused of raping a 21-year-old college student on his tour bus while parked outside of a Walmart in Washington, according to reports.

Nelly’s alleged rape case has reportedly been dropped, according to TMZ . Washington state prosecutors reportedly couldn't proceed with the case brought against the rapper, citing that the victim reportedly refused to cooperate.

The woman’s attorney stated that the pressure of accusing a high profile celebrity such as Nelly was too overwhelming for her. Nelly’s attorney, however, told TMZ that the allegations were “false.” "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," the rep said. "Our initial investigation clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

Nelly also tweeted a statement on Twitter, writing that he was “beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation.”

Nelly tweeted his own statement after being released. "I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” he added. “I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.”