Here’s Why Eminem’s Latest Album Could Get Him Killed, According To Coolio

Coolio reportedly told TMZ that he thinks Eminem could “come up dead” after dissing the president and his family. "Trump is a little bit — he's a weirdo," Coolio said. "So, he might do anything. ...He might have Eminem killed.”

Since Donald Trump has been in office, Eminem has unleashed a series of vicious threats and disses towards the president and his family. His new album, REVIVAL , may be one of his most politically charged projects yet, with numerous jabs pointed at Trump. Some might’ve commended Em for using his platform and privilege to send a message, but if you ask Coolio , he thinks it may have put a large target on his back.

Coolio also commented on the negative feedback Eminem’s latest album has been receiving, especially in regards to its political themes. "People don't want to talk about nothing these days. People just want to have fun, and party and bulls**t. So, that's what it is. Nobody wants to hear anything that stimulates any thought and that's how it is,” he explained. "We've been conditioned like that for a long time expecially these youngsters… They don't want to hear anything that's controversial because they don't got time for that."

While, there is no evidence behind Coolio’s claims that Eminem will end up dead at the order of Trump or his team, Eminem has garnered some negative attention and even threats following the release of his latest single, “Framed,” which attacked Ivanka Trump. The single suggested that the rapper wanted to lock the first daughter in a trunk.

Trump has not responded to Em’s song or his countless jabs.