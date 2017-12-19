Shocking Details Confirmed About The Death Of 2 Live Crew Founding Member

Officially details surrounding founding 2 Live Crew member Fresh Kid Ice’ s death have been released nearly 7 months after his tragic passing.

TMZ.com claims a slew of health factors led to the 53-year-old rapper’s death over the summer. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner reportedly told the site that cirrhosis of the liver, hepatitis C and a history of alcohol all contributed to Fresh Kid Ice’s death.

The pioneering Asian rapper suffered from acute respiratory failure and went into shock before passing away on July 13.

Fresh Kid Ice founded 2 Live Crew alongside DJ. Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984 and the trio partnered up with Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell after signing to his record label.