Michael Jackson Is Finally Free Of All Sex Abuse Cases

Robson reportedly filed the suit in 2013, alleging the singer molested him as a child. Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff reportedly ruled against the now-35-year-old due to the two corporate defendants in the case. Beckloff stated that the remaining defendants were not liable for Robson’s exposure to Jackson, USA Today reports. He did not rule on the credibility of Robson’s allegations however.

Michael Jackson can now rest easy without the burden of his sex abuse cases lingering over him. A judge reportedly dismissed Jackson’s final sex abuse lawsuit filed by choreographer Wade Robson on Tuesday (Dec. 19), according to USA Today . The dismissal comes nearly eight years after the King of Pop passed away in 2009.

Robson's attorney, Vince Finaldi, strongly disagrees with the judge’s ruling and says it sets a dangerous precedent. "What the judge is saying is that you if own a corporation or a company, you can hire people, use these people to facilitate your sexual abuse, use them to facilitate victims," Finaldi said. "So long as you're the sole owner of that corporation, the corporation can't be held liable."

Jackson’s estate attorney Howard Weitzman said in a statement, that he believes the court made the right decision. "In my opinion Mr. Robson's allegations, made 20 plus years after they supposedly occurred and years after Mr. Robson testified twice under oath — including in front of a jury — that Michael Jackson had never done anything wrong to him was always about the money rather than a search for the truth,” Weitzman said.

Michael Jackson was plagued with accusations of sexual abuse for most of his career. The first allegations were made in the summer of 1993. Robson’s dismissed case is the final sex abuse suit brought against the entertainer.