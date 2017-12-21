Janet Jackson Was Spotted Cuddling With Her New Boo

It’s official: Janet Jackson is all booed up just in time for Cuffing Season. Nearly eight months after her divorce from Wissam Al-Mana, the iconic singer has reportedly found a new love interest, and the two were recently spotted snuggling together at an after party in Atlanta this past weekend (Dec. 17).

Who’s her new boo thing? Well, it’s actually her old flame Jermaine Dupri, Us Weekly confirms. According to the report, Jackson invited Dupri as her special guest to the party, where an insider said, “They were cuddled up and holding hands.”