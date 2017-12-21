Janet Jackson Was Spotted Cuddling With Her New Boo

It’s official: Janet Jackson is all booed up just in time for Cuffing Season. Nearly eight months after her divorce from Wissam Al-Mana, the iconic singer has reportedly found a new love interest, and the two were recently spotted snuggling together at an after party in Atlanta this past weekend (Dec. 17).
Who’s her new boo thing? Well, it’s actually her old flame Jermaine Dupri, Us Weekly confirms. According to the report, Jackson invited Dupri as her special guest to the party, where an insider said, “They were cuddled up and holding hands.”
Rumors began swirling of a reunion shortly after Jackson and her ex-husband ended their romance. The source asserts that Jackson and Dupri “had zero communication” while she was still married, but things quickly changed once she signed those divorce papers. Dupri reportedly made the first move, reaching out to the singer during that tough time. And it’s a good thing he did.
It’s been eight years since Jackson and Dupri ended their seven-year relationship, but Us Weekly’s insider claims, “They are 100 percent back together and in love.” So it looks like true love never dies.
(Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
