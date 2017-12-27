Wait, Is Kevin Gates Being Released From Jail In January?

But 2017 still has much hope to offer for the Breadwinner’s Association boss, which is being materialized in a favorable legal update that could possibly be only two weeks away.

Only eight months ago, things looked to be spinning on a downward spiral for Baton Rouge rap star Kevin Gates , who was denied bail and slammed with 30 additional months in jail from a gun charge.

According to Gates’s Illinois Department of Corrections Internet Inmate Status profile, which includes records and updates of inmate release information, his projected parole date is filed as January 10, 2018. His projected discharge date, releasing him of any legal supervision, is also set for exactly one year later in 2019.

This is especially exciting news for BWA friends, family and fans since the previous parole date was set for June 22, 2018 back in May. Therefore, Gates’s legal team must be hard at work considering that it’s now been pushed up five months.

Dreka Gates, the “2 Phones” rapper’s wife and manager who has spearheaded BWA operations in his absence, has not yet addressed the matter. But see what good news could be waiting for the Gates family in the new year below.