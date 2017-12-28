Keyshia Cole Ordered To Pay Over $100,000 In Assault Case

Nearly three years after Keyshia Cole allegedly assaulted a woman in Birdman ’s Los Angeles condo, the singer has now been ordered to pay the reported victim a lofty settlement.

According to TMZ, a woman by the name of Sabrina Mercadel took the R&B songstress to court back in July for $4 million after the reported attack. The assault is alleged to have taken place at an L.A. penthouse owned by Birdman, whom Keyshia was dating at the time of the incident.

It is believed that the allegedly violent attack was the result of Keyshia finding another woman in the Cash Money CEO's home. The 11:11 Reset singer reportedly pulled Mercadel's hair as well as scratched her face, leaving marks and bruises. Following the assault, Keyshia was arrested for battery and an outstanding reckless driving warrant at the time.

Mercadel claimed that she lost the use of a finger following the attack and asked for a reported $4 million from the singer. The judgment was finalized at $100,635 after Keyshia failed to attend a court hearting, TMZ reports.

As for Keyshia, the singer doesn't appear to be too phased by it all. Check out her latest social media post below.