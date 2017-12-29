LOL: Please See Chris Brown And Trey Songz Roasting Each Other On Instagram

Chris Brown and Trey Songz have come to share a lot with one another in their respective R&B careers over the years such as tours, songs, and even their Virginia hometown.
All in good fun, it’s only right that they share shots with one another, too, and they left it to one of Trigga Trey’s thirst trap selfies to flare up a hilarious Instagram roast session.
The selfie in question made its way to Trey’s Instagram on Thursday (December 28) with over 180,000 double taps and upward of 2,000 comments full of kissy faces and heart-eyed emojis. When Breezy arrived on the comment section scene, however, his response ignited a series of crying-laughter face emojis instead.
“Curtis BLOW FACE AZZ,” he poked at Trey in his comment.
Trey immediately caught the shade and shot back with, “This El Debarge head a** n***a,” fueling even more giggles from fans. Breezy never responded back, but his face probably went something like this after seeing Trey’s hilarious clapback:
Real R&Brotherhood goals. See their brief roast session, courtesy of Trey’s selfie, below.
(Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage)
