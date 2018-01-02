Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party

But not the cost of anyone’s safety, which he proved after spotting a woman who turned up a little too much and passed out drunk at his New Year’s Eve festivities.

When it comes to a good turn-up, there’s just no party like a Bad Boy party, and hip-hop mogul and Ciroc Boyz leader Diddy knows what it takes to keep his party guests lit to the max at nearly all costs.

In a video captured by another attendee, Diddy is seen drawing attention to the woman, who is flopped over a couch at his Miami home celebration, asking whether or not she’s OK. He appears to back away after another woman goes over to help, but quickly rushes to her aid once he sees they may need an extra hand waking her up. According to TMZ, she had also vomited on her coat, but that didn’t bother Puff as he kept his hands on her shoulders while she regained consciousness.

The footage shows Diddy speaking something to her as well, presumably ensuring that she’s good to go before he retreats. After all, with folks like Rev. Al Sharpton in attendance, he had a lot of guests on his hands to tend to for the evening.



But that, ladies and gentleman, is how you keep the turn-up alive without turning down anyone’s safety. Head over to TMZ to watch Diddy’s excellent demonstration, and see his dance-off with Al in the video below.

